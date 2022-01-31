Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of KeyCorp worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.13 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

