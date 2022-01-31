Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.82.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.48. 450,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.