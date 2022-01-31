Credit Suisse Group Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,555. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

