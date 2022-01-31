CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $175.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.