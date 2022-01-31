Critical Analysis: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 3.01 -$135.72 million ($0.39) -20.56 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

TMC the metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.42%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -11.09% -1.23% -0.84% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Risk and Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

