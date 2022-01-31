Critical Contrast: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AutoWeb and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.56%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.45 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -8.53 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.08 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats AutoWeb on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

