Critical Review: Veris Residential (VRE) vs. Its Competitors

Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) is one of 322 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veris Residential to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Veris Residential alerts:

86.2% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veris Residential and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million -$51.39 million -39.83 Veris Residential Competitors $728.95 million $20.07 million 22.79

Veris Residential’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% Veris Residential Competitors 16.45% 2.26% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veris Residential and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential Competitors 3564 14501 14399 355 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Veris Residential’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Veris Residential competitors beat Veris Residential on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.