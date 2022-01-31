Critical Survey: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.55 -$5.01 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.46 billion 2.01 $210.68 million $7.14 20.25

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Risk & Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% FTI Consulting 9.26% 17.52% 8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenBox POS and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats GreenBox POS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analy

