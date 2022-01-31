Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

A number of research firms have commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Cronos Group stock opened at C$4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

