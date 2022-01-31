Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$4.08 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

TSE CRON opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.92. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

