CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $527,369.78 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00016655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $527,369.78 and approximately $57.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,230.75 or 0.99941314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00072526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00029934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00483579 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.