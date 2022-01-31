Crypton Market Capitalization Achieves $6.20 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Crypton has a market cap of $6.20 million and $43,294.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,831,004 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

