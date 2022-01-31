CryptoSoul Market Cap Tops $851,173.53 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $851,173.53 and $497.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00176616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00368181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

