CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $$4.02 during midday trading on Monday. CSR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

