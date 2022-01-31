Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.