CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ CVAC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,175. CureVac has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 78.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

