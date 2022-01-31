Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,490 shares of company stock worth $20,604,504. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

