CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

