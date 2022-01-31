DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NFBK stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

