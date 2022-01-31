Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,993 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $54,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dana by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,000. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

