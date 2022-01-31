Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits, and product innovation in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 7.6% and 4.38%, respectively. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits in the first quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes might be concerning. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.69. The stock had a trading volume of 78,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

