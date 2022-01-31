Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DANOY. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

