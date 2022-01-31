Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Denbury worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $217,000.

A number of research firms have commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $71.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.00. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

