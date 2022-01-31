Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.97.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00. Denbury has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

