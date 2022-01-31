DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

