DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 1.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

