Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 22,107 Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,249,000 after purchasing an additional 201,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $10,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $24.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

