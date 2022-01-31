Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Costamare were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

