Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Athenex worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 372,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.96 on Monday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

