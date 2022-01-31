Deutsche Bank AG Has $466,000 Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,400 shares valued at $1,032,160. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCBS opened at $91.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.