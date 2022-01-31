Deutsche Bank AG Has $500,000 Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in 1st Source by 106,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.15 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.