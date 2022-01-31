Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $353,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $602.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

