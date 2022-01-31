Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $7,500,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

