Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003628 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $56,310.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00559278 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.