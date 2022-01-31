Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,887.47. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

