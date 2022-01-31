Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research note on Friday. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

