DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Critical Review

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus target price of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 816.00%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Applied Molecular Transport N/A -55.65% -51.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$66.56 million ($2.26) -3.88

Risk & Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Molecular Transport beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

