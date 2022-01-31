Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $802,624.54

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $802,624.54 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

