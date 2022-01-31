DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.00. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

