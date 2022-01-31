Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.74. 1,555,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

