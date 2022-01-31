Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 101 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $534.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.08 and its 200 day moving average is $581.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.59 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

