Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $49.90 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.81% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $49,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

