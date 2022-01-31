Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 563,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.