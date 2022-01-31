Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

