Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 964 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $67.27 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

