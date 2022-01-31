Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,665.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,838.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,826.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,850.93 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.