DoYourTip (DYT) One Day Volume Hits $18,642.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $173,522.34 and approximately $18,642.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

