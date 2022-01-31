Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.95 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

