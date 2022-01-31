Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

DYNS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,926. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

