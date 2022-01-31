Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

